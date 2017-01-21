Last updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 12:50 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Seven held over US$72m Amsterdam diamond heist from 2005

Saturday January 21, 2017
10:59 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Swansea City stun Liverpool with 3-2 win at AnfieldSwansea City stun Liverpool with 3-2 win at Anfield

Sixteen dead in Italy bus accident, cops saySixteen dead in Italy bus accident, cops say

Djokovic will rebound quickly, says former tennis great AgassiDjokovic will rebound quickly, says former tennis great Agassi

No change to Malaysia-US security ties, DPM saysNo change to Malaysia-US security ties, DPM says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Only some of the stolen diamonds have been accounted for. ― AFP pic Only some of the stolen diamonds have been accounted for. ― AFP pic THE HAGUE, Jan 21 — Seven people have been arrested over the robbery of US$72 million (RM320 million) in jewellery, one the world’s biggest ever heists, from Amsterdam’s airport nearly 12 years ago, authorities said yesterday.

The diamonds and jewellery were taken during the hold up of a KLM armoured car in a high-security portion of Schiphol airport in February 2005, police said in a statement.

Though the thieves were armed, no one was hurt in the heist.

Police “carried out, on Friday January 20 and Saturday January 21, 2017, a total of seven arrests in connection with the diamond theft at Schiphol airport in February 2005 and money laundering,” the statement said.

The five male and two female suspects, all Dutch nationals, were arrested in Amsterdam and Valencia, in eastern Spain.

While some of the stolen diamonds were found in an escape vehicle immediately after the heist, the rest—valued at US$43 million—remain unaccounted for.

Four people had been arrested soon after the incident, one of the Netherlands’ worst cases of theft. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline