Sessions doesn’t plan to quit after Trump remarks, official says (VIDEO)

Thursday July 20, 2017
09:45 PM GMT+8

WASHINGTON, July 20 — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has no intention of quitting, a US official said, despite President Donald Trump excoriating him over his decision to recuse himself from the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions drew Trump's ire for stepping away from the probe in March. — Reuters pic US Attorney General Jeff Sessions drew Trump's ire for stepping away from the probe in March. — Reuters pic Sessions drew the ire of the president after he stepped away from the probe in March. The investigation has since broadened and dominated much of Trump’s presidency, sweeping up top White House officials and family members of the president.

“Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Trump told the New York Times on Wednesday. “It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president.”

It was a dramatic public break between Trump and one of his campaign’s earliest major supporters, a member of the Republican political establishment who helped him on his improbable journey from reality-TV star to GOP nominee to president. — Bloomberg

