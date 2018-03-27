Serial abuser Larry Nassar’s boss arrested

Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, stands in court during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan, February 5, 2018. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, March 27 — The former head of the Michigan State University department in which serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar worked has been arrested, a local sheriff said yesterday.

“I can confirm he is in jail,” Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told AFP when asked about ex-dean William Strampel.

The sheriff declined to say what Strampel is charged with but added that the arraignment was to take place the following day.

Nassar abused girls and young women under the guise of medical treatment, and was sentenced to what will amount to life in prison.

Nassar was accused by more than 250 women, including Olympians, gymnasts and collegiate athletes, of sexually abusing them over a more than two-decade career.

His case has convulsed US amateur athletics and led to profound questions about how his abuse managed to go undetected for so long.

While the sheriff did not say why Strampel was arrested, Michigan State said last month that it had begun the process of revoking his tenure, linking the move to the Nassar abuse.

“William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety,” the university’s interim president, John Engler, said in a statement.

“I sincerely hope the courageous survivors of Larry Nassar will see this as an unmistakable indication that things are changing quickly at Michigan State,” Engler said.

The university’s previous president, Lou Anna Simon, tendered her resignation in January. — AFP