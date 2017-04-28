S. Korea says no change to its position that US pays for Thaad

South Korean Army K1A1 and US Army M1A2 tanks fire live rounds during a US-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. — Reuters pic SEOUL, April 28 — There was been no change in South Korea’s position that the United States bears the cost of the Thaad anti-missile defence system, the country’s defence ministry said today.

It was responding to remarks made by US President Donald Trump in an interview with Reuters, that he wanted South Korea to pay for the Thaad system.

“There is no change in South Korea and the United States’ position that our government provides the land and supporting facilities and the US bears the cost of Thaad system’s deployment, operation and maintenance,” the ministry said in a statement. — Reuters