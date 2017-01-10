Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:20 pm GMT+8

Senior Russian diplomat found dead in Greece

Tuesday January 10, 2017
08:31 AM GMT+8

A man on a bike stands behind a police cordon in Athens December 6, 2016. — Reuters picA man on a bike stands behind a police cordon in Athens December 6, 2016. — Reuters picATHENS, Jan 10 — The head of Russia’s consular services in Greece was found dead in his Athens flat yesterday, police said.

Andrei Malanin, 55, was found lying on his back on the bedroom floor, a police source told AFP, adding that there were no signs of forced entry.

“The first signs show a pathological cause of death, but we are investigating nonetheless,” the officer said.

Malanin lived alone in a Russian embassy-owned building on a heavily-guarded street where the official residence of the Greek prime minister and president are also situated, the source added.

Russian authorities confirmed the diplomat’s death, RIA Novosti agency said.

Greek news reports said Malanin’s staff had been looking for him after he failed to report for work in the morning. — AFP

