Senator Schumer: Trump’s attack on Senator Gillibrand ‘nasty’ (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 — US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said yesterday that President Donald Trump’s tweeted attack on Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was “nasty”, but Schumer did not join Gillibrand’s call for Trump to resign the presidency over sexual misconduct accusations.

“That tweet was nasty, unbecoming of a president,” Schumer told reporters. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, on Monday called for Trump to resign over sexual misconduct allegations. More than a dozen women have accused Trump of unwanted sexual advances, which he has denied.

Trump lambasted Gillibrand on Twitter yesterday writing, “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump.” — Reuters

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks with reporters following the successful vote to open debate on a health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2017. — Reuters pic