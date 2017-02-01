Senate Judiciary Democrat says panel should hold hearings for Gorsuch (VIDEO)

Donald Trump shakes hands with Neil Gorsuch after nominating him to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, January 31, 2017. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Feb 1 — US Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said today the panel should hold hearings on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch but that Democrats would seek a 60-vote threshold for his confirmation in the full Senate.

President Donald Trump announced his nomination of US Appeals Court Judge Gorsuch yesterday night to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last year. The seat has remained vacant for nearly a year because Republicans refused to consider former President Barack Obama's nominee. — Reuters