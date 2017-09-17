Second man arrested over London train attack, say police

Emergency services attend the scene following a blast on an underground train at Parsons Green tube station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 17 — A second man has been arrested over Friday’s bomb attack on a London underground train that injured 30 people, police said.

The 21-year-old man was arrested in the west London suburb of Hounslow just before midnight yesterday, the Metropolitan Police force said in a statement.

He was detained under Britain’s Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station, the force added.

Earlier on Saturday, British police arrested an 18-year-old man in the port of Dover and raided a property in Sunbury, a small town outside London, as they hunted for whoever planted the device.

Hounslow is about four miles from Sunbury where police raided and searched a building yesterday in connection with the bombing.

The home-made bomb shot flames through a packed train carriage at west London’s Parsons Green train station but apparently failed to detonate fully. — Reuters