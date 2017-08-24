Sea search for missing US warship sailors suspended

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, in Singapore waters August 21, 2017. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 24 — An international search at sea for nine American sailors still missing after their warship collided with a tanker off Singapore was suspended today, the US Navy said.

They said divers will continue “search and recovery” efforts inside flooded compartments of the USS John S. McCain, which was left with a gaping hole in its hull after Monday’s collision.

“After more than 80 hours of multinational search efforts, the US Navy suspended search and rescue efforts for missing USS John S. McCain sailors” in a massive area at sea, said a statement from the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet.

Remains already recovered from the destroyer were identified by the navy as Kenneth Aaron Smith, but nine other sailors remain missing.

Monday’s accident, which happened in busy shipping lines by the Strait of Singapore, was the second deadly incident involving a US destroyer in two months after an American ship collided with a cargo vessel off Japan in June.

It prompted the US Navy to announce a fleet-wide, global investigation and to sack the commander of the Japan-headquartered Seventh Fleet, which both the warships belonged to.

Singapore also confirmed the search efforts were suspended.

They had involved ships, aircraft and divers from Singapore, the US, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia, covering a vast area east of the city-state.

“We would like to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased US Navy crew, and wish the injured crew speedy recovery,” said Andrew Tan, chief executive of Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority.

The nine sailors still missing are aged between 20 and 39.

The Malaysian navy had found a body during search operations a considerable distance from the crash site but US authorities said earlier today it was not one of the missing sailors.

The collision happened in busy shipping lanes near the Singapore Strait as the destroyer headed for a routine stop in the city-state following a “freedom of navigation operation” in the disputed South China Sea that had angered Beijing.

On Monday the Chief of US Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson ordered commanders within a week to set aside time, perhaps “one or two days,” for crews to sit down together for discussions.

A “comprehensive review” of practices would also begin.

The damaged vessel is named after US Senator John McCain’s father and grandfather, who were both admirals in the US navy.

The tanker involved in the collision, which was used for transporting oil and chemicals and weighed over 30,000 gross tonnes, sustained some damage but no crew were injured and it did not leak oil.

In the June incident, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged cargo ship in a busy channel not far from Yokosuka, a gateway to container ports in Tokyo and nearby Yokohama, leaving seven sailors dead. — AFP