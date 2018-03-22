Scotland, Wales vote to prevent Brexit ‘power grab’ by London

First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones and Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attend a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee, chaired by British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street in London March 14, 2018. — Reuters picEDINBURGH, March 22 — Devolved governments in Scotland and Wales yesterday voted to head off a perceived Brexit “power grab” by London.

The Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Assembly both backed similar “continuity bills” to ensure that powers brought back from Brussels go to their capitals — Edinburgh and Cardiff — rather than the British parliament.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government wants all powers repatriated from the European Union to return to London initially, to avoid Britain’s nations adopting different regulations which could disrupt domestic trade.

However, many of these powers, such as fishing and farming regulations, would normally be controlled locally and they would not have to seek permission from Westminster to make changes.

May’s government has refused to give Edinburgh and Cardiff legal assurances that they will not interfere in their local laws after Brexit.

The devolved administrations have now tried to seize the initiative by creating their own Brexit legislation, prompting yesterday evening’s votes.

But questions remain over whether the legislation is competent under British law, and the contentious legislation could be bound for court battles. — AFP