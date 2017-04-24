Scores arrested in violent Paris election night protests

Six police officers and three protesters were slightly injured in the violence in central Paris, police said. — Reuters pic PARIS, April 24 ― Police said today they arrested more than 100 people after election night unrest in Paris, with protesters hurling bottles at security forces, torching cars and smashing shop windows.

Six police officers and three protesters were slightly injured in the violence in central Paris, police said, adding that 143 people were arrested, with 29 held overnight.

Hundreds of youths gathered to protest against far-right leader Marine Le Pen and former banker Emmanuel Macron, who both qualified yesterday for the May 7 run-off in France’s two-stage presidential election.

The “anti-fascist, anti-capitalist” demonstrations were held in several French cities including central Lyon, southwestern Bordeaux and the western cities of Nantes and Rennes. ― AFP