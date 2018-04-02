Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Saks Fifth Avenue data breached

Monday April 2, 2018
07:52 AM GMT+8

A member of the New York Police Department stands watch outside Saks Fifth Avenue on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, New York December 24, 2016. — Reuters picA member of the New York Police Department stands watch outside Saks Fifth Avenue on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, New York December 24, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 2 — A hack at Saks and Lord & Taylor stores in North America has compromised customer payment data, their parent company announced yesterday.Canadian-based Hudson’s Bay Company did not say how many credit and debit cards were affected by the breach at upscale retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF Fifth, and Lord & Taylor department stores.

News reports put it at five million and said hackers had put these numbers up for sale on the “dark web,” where criminals operate.

“HBC has identified the issue, and has taken steps to contain it,” the parent firm said of the intrusion, the latest affecting companies with large user bases.

It said there are no signs the breach has affected its e-commerce or other digital platforms, Hudson’s Bay stores, Home Outfitters, or HBC Europe.

Customers will not be liable for any fraudulent charges made with their card data, the company said.

On Thursday, sportsgear maker Under Armour said a hack of its fitness application affected about 150 million user accounts.

Yahoo, retailer Target and credit bureau Equifax are among those also having reported data breaches in recent years. — AFP

