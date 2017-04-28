Sad Trump claims Venezuela in such a mess

A student reacts as she takes part in a tribute to Juan Pablo Pernalete, who died after being hit by a tear gas shot during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, April 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 28 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he was saddened by the crisis in Venezuela, where waves of anti-government unrest has claimed the lives of 29 people.

“Venezuela is a mess,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question as he received Argentine President Mauricio Macri to the White House.

“I’m very sad for Venezuela, very sad to see what’s happened in Venezuela,” he said.

“Venezuela is a very sad situation.”

His comments come as the government of leftist President Nicolas Maduro prepares to withdraw from the Organisation of American States, a Washington-based regional grouping that encompasses all countries in the western hemisphere but Cuba.

The Maduro government charges that a group of countries led by the United States is using the OAS to try to force him from office.

Venezuela, a major oil producer on the brink of economic collapse, has been hit by waves of anti-government protests in response to deteriorating living conditions and a deepening political impasse.

Caracas announced it was withdrawing from the OAS after the group called a meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the crisis.

Venezuela is expected to submit a letter of complaint later yesterday, formally setting in motion its withdrawal from the organisation, a process that takes 24 months. — AFP