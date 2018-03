Sacre bleu! New post-Brexit British passport to be made by in the EU (VIDEO)

LONDON, March 23 — The new blue British passports that Prime Minister Theresa May hailed as ‘an expression of our independence and sovereignty’ after Brexit will be made by a Franco-Dutch firm, the boss of the British company which lost the contract said yesterday. — Reuters

It is understood that Gemalto, which is listed on the French and Dutch stock exchanges, won the race for the £490 million (RM2.7 billion) printing job. — Reuters pic