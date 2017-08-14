Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

S.Korea’s Moon: No more war on Korean peninsula

Monday August 14, 2017
03:38 PM GMT+8

Tools

Moon Jae-in speaks after winning the nomination as a presidential candidate of the Minjoo Party, during a national convention, in Seoul April 3, 2017. — Reuters picMoon Jae-in speaks after winning the nomination as a presidential candidate of the Minjoo Party, during a national convention, in Seoul April 3, 2017. — Reuters picSEOUL, Aug 14 — South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in this morning declared there must be no war on the Korean peninsula and called on the North to halt its threatening behaviour as tensions between Pyongyang and Washington heighten with both hinting at military action.

“There must be no more war on the Korean Peninsula. Whatever ups and downs we face, the North Korean nuclear sitaution must be resolved peacefully,” said Moon in opening remarks at a regular meeting with senior aides and advisers.

The remarks were provided by the presidential Blue House.

“I am certain the United States will respond to the current situation calmly and responsibly in a stance that is equal to ours.” — Reuters

