S.Korea prosecutors seek 12-year jail term for Samsung scion Jay Y. Lee

Monday August 7, 2017
01:42 PM GMT+8

Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee, arrives at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, February 16, 2017. — Reuters picSamsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee, arrives at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, February 16, 2017. — Reuters picSEOUL, Aug 7 — South Korean prosecutors today sought a 12-year jail term for Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee, over charges including allegedly bribing ex-President Park Geun-hye for government support to cement Lee’s control of Samsung Group.

Lee, 49, has been in detention since February, and on trial for charges including bribery and embezzlement as part of a scandal that led to Park’s ouster.

Lee has denied wrongdoing.

The lower court ruling is expected by August 27, when Lee’s current detention period ends. — Reuters

