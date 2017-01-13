Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 11:57 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

S.Korea prosecutor to decide ‘soon’ on Samsung’s Lee

Friday January 13, 2017
10:34 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Should you kiss your child on the lips?The Edit: Should you kiss your child on the lips?

Samsung’s Lee questioned for 22 hours in bribery probeSamsung’s Lee questioned for 22 hours in bribery probe

Annuar Musa: No Mara money used to fund Red WarriorsAnnuar Musa: No Mara money used to fund Red Warriors

JDT FC unveils new team jerseys for 2017/2018 seasonJDT FC unveils new team jerseys for 2017/2018 season

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Jay Y. Lee speaks as he arrives to be questioned as a suspect in bribery case at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. — Reuters pic Jay Y. Lee speaks as he arrives to be questioned as a suspect in bribery case at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, Jan 13 — South Korea’s special prosecutors’ office said today it will decide “soon” whether to seek a warrant to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, who was questioned for more than 22 hours over suspicions including bribery.

Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutors’ office investigating the influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye, said Lee would not be summoned for questioning again.

He said Jay Y. Lee had denied some of the suspicions against him but had admitted to others. The spokesman declined to elaborate. — Reuters  

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline