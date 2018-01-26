Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

S. Korea: N. Korea may stage threatening military parade on Olympics eve

Friday January 26, 2018
A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fifth nuclear test, in Seoul, South Korea, September 9, 2016. — Reuters pic A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fifth nuclear test, in Seoul, South Korea, September 9, 2016. — Reuters pic SEOUL, Jan 26 — South Korea’s Unification Minister said this morning that North Korea may stage a “threatening” military parade to mark its new military anniversary on February 8, the day before the start of the Winter Olympics, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said.

North Korea announced on Tuesday it would celebrate the founding of its military on February 8, which is typically marked with a large military parade.

Minister Cho Myoung-gyun said in a lecture in Seoul that the North is preparing an anniversary event in Pyongyang involving “large-scale” military forces and weapons, Yonhap said. — Reuters

