S. Korea Court chief urges ruling on Park by March 13

Nine judges of South Korea’s Constitutional Court sit during the first hearing arguments for South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul January 3, 2017. —Reuters picSEOUL, Jan 25 — The outgoing chief judge of South Korea’s Constitutional Court urged the court today to conclude the impeachment trial of President Park Geun-hye by March 13, when the retirement of another judge will reduce the nine-judge bench to seven.

Chief Judge Park Han-chul, who himself will be retiring on January 31, said at a hearing that the retirements of two judges may distort the impartiality of the court’s ruling.

Park was impeached in December by parliament for violating her constitutional duties over a corruption scandal involving a friend indicted for meddling in state affairs. — Reuters