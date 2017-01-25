Last updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:54 am GMT+8

S. Korea Court chief urges ruling on Park by March 13

Wednesday January 25, 2017
09:46 AM GMT+8

Nine judges of South Korea’s Constitutional Court sit during the first hearing arguments for South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul January 3, 2017. —Reuters picNine judges of South Korea’s Constitutional Court sit during the first hearing arguments for South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul January 3, 2017. —Reuters picSEOUL, Jan 25 — The outgoing chief judge of South Korea’s Constitutional Court urged the court today to conclude the impeachment trial of President Park Geun-hye by March 13, when the retirement of another judge will reduce the nine-judge bench to seven.

Chief Judge Park Han-chul, who himself will be retiring on January 31, said at a hearing that the retirements of two judges may distort the impartiality of the court’s ruling.

Park was impeached in December by parliament for violating her constitutional duties over a corruption scandal involving a friend indicted for meddling in state affairs. — Reuters

