S. Korea proposes two-term presidency, lower voting age

Thursday March 22, 2018
10:19 AM GMT+8

The constitutional amendment will be handed to South Korea’s parliament, where it needs approval from two-thirds of its lawmakers to be put to a national referendum. — Reuters picThe constitutional amendment will be handed to South Korea’s parliament, where it needs approval from two-thirds of its lawmakers to be put to a national referendum. — Reuters picSEOUL, March 22 — The South Korea presidential office this morning proposed a four-year, two-term presidency, as widely expected, saying the current five-year single-term presidency hails from the age of dictatorship.

The Blue House also proposed the legal voting age be lowered to 18 from the current 19, pointing out South Korea is the only country among the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) members where the voting age is 19.

The constitutional amendment will be handed to South Korea’s parliament, where it needs approval from two-thirds of its lawmakers to be put to a national referendum. — Reuters

