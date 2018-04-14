Russia’s US ambassador warns of consequences for Syria strikes

A protester is silhouetted behind a Syrian flag during a demonstration outside the US embassy against a possible offensive against Syria in Athens April 14, 2018. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, April 14 — Russia’s ambassador to the United States yesterday warned that there would be consequences for the US-led military strikes on Syria, adding that it was not acceptable to insult Russia’s president.

“A pre-designed scenario is being implemented,” Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Twitter. “Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.”

“Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible,” he added. “The US — the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons — has no moral right to blame other countries.” ­— Reuters