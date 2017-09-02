Kuala Lumpur °C,

World

Russia’s Putin won’t attend UN General Assembly

Saturday September 2, 2017
04:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: BB-8’s evil twin is here to help Disney strike backThe Edit: BB-8’s evil twin is here to help Disney strike back

The Edit: Gadot backs Sri Lankan ‘Wonder Woman’ cosplayersThe Edit: Gadot backs Sri Lankan ‘Wonder Woman’ cosplayers

Founder of Sate Kajang chain Samuri Juraimi, 73, diesFounder of Sate Kajang chain Samuri Juraimi, 73, dies

The Edit: L’Oreal sacks its first transgender modelThe Edit: L’Oreal sacks its first transgender model

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The reasons beind Russian President Vladimir Putin's absence at the UN General Assembly are as yet unknown. — Reuters picThe reasons beind Russian President Vladimir Putin's absence at the UN General Assembly are as yet unknown. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Sept 2 — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend this month’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, Russian news wire quoted his spokesman as saying on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the United Nations, will seek to gather global support for reforming the world body when he hosts an event at UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 18, a day before he formally addresses the 193-member organization.

It was not immediately clear if Putin had planned to attend the event initially. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline