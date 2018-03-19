Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Russia’s Putin thanks voters for election triumph (VIDEO)

Monday March 19, 2018
08:46 AM GMT+8

Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a rally and concert marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimea region, at Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow, March 19, 2018. — Reuters picRussian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a rally and concert marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimea region, at Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow, March 19, 2018. — Reuters picMOSCOW, March 19 — Russian President Vladimir Putin, re-elected yesterday to a new six-year term, thanked voters for their support at a victory rally and said Russia had a great future ahead of it provided its people stayed united.

Putin, speaking from a stage just off Moscow’s Red Square in front of a cheering audience, said the election result was a recognition of what had been achieved in the past few years, despite difficult conditions.

Before leaving the stage to applause, he led the crowd in a chant of “Russia, Russia!”

Putin won a landslide re-election victory yesterday, extending his rule over the world’s largest country for another six years at a time when his ties with the West are on a hostile trajectory. — Reuters

