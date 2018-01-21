Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Russia’s Lavrov, US’ Tillerson discuss north Syria situation

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed tackling the Syrian crisis with Lavrov over the phone yesterday. — Reuters picUS Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed tackling the Syrian crisis with Lavrov over the phone yesterday. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Jan 21 — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the Syrian conflict in a telephone call, in particular ways to bring stability to the country’s north, the Russian foreign ministry said today.

They discussed tackling the Syrian crisis under the aegis of the United Nations, as well as a possible agenda for Syrian talks due in the Russian Black sea resort of Sochi, it said in a statement.

The call took place yesterday, the ministry said. — Reuters

