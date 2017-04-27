Russian navy ship damaged in collision off Turkish coast, Moscow says

Russian Navy’s reconnaissance ship Liman of the Black Sea fleet sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul in this file picture taken on October 21, 2016. ― Reuters picMOSCOW, April 27 — A Russian navy ship collided with another vessel off the Turkish coast in the Black Sea today, Russia’s defence ministry said, adding that its crew was trying to keep it afloat.

The research ship Liman “sustained a hull breach due to a collision” with the ship Ashot-7, 40 kilometres northwest of the Bosphorus Strait, the ministry said in a statement carried by Russian agencies.

The statement said the crew was not harmed but is “fighting to keep the ship” afloat and that other Russian navy ships and a plane have been dispatched to the scene.

The Russian military said it is trying to identify the owner of the Ashot-7 ship.

The Liman is a former research vessel that the Russian navy has retro-fitted into a reconnaissance ship.

In February, military sources told Russian media that it would be observing NATO’s Sea Shield exercise in the Black Sea. — AFP