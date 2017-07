Russian lawyer denies having Clinton dirt, Kremlin ties, says NBC

Donald Trump Jr has been inconsistent in his narrative about his meeting with the lawyer. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 11 — The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr after his father won the 2016 US Republican presidential nomination said today she had no Kremlin ties and wanted to discuss the Magnitsky Act, not Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

“I never had any damaging or sensitive information about Hillary Clinton," Natalia Veselnitskaya told NBC News in an interview today in Moscow. "It was never my intention to have that.” — Reuters