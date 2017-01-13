Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 11:57 am GMT+8

Russian broadcaster briefly interrupts US network’s feed

WAHSINGTON, Jan 13 — Russian state-funded English-language news channel RT briefly interrupted US network C-SPAN’s online video feed yesterday, broadcasting for around 10 minutes.

The feed from RT — for Russia Today, which US officials accuse of being a propaganda outlet — interrupted footage of Representative Maxine Waters speaking about the Securities and Exchange Commission on the House floor around 2:30pm before the site returned to regular programming.

C-SPAN is investigating the incident, the public affairs network said in a statement.

“This afternoon the online feed of C-SPAN was briefly interrupted by RT programming,” it said.

“We are currently investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence. As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue.”

The incident took place amid a mounting controversy about Russian internet hacking, which US intelligence officials believe was carried out to help Donald Trump win the US presidential election in November. — AFP 

