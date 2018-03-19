Russia will remain a difficult partner for Europe, says Maas

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the EU must continue to maintain dialogue with Russia. — Reuters picBRUSSELS, March 19 — Russia will remain a difficult partner, said new German foreign minister Heiko Maas, reacting to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s re-election yesterday and questioning its fairness.

The European Union must be able to continue to talk to Russia, despite a host of issues, he said.

“The result of the election in Russia was as unsurprising to us as the circumstances of the election. We can’t talk about a fair political competition in all respects as we would understand it,” he told reporters, arriving at a monthly meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“Russia will remain a difficult partner. But Russia will also be needed for solutions to the big international conflicts and so we want to remain in dialogue,” Maas said. — Reuters