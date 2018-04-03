Russia to expel Montenegro diplomat over Skripal case (VIDEO)

MSOCOW, April 3 — Moscow will expel a diplomat from Montenegro, the foreign ministry said yesterday, after Montenegro expelled a Russian diplomat over a nerve agent attack in England that the British government has blamed on Russia. — Reuters

Vehicles drive out of the airport territory after the landing of the Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft, transporting expelled Russian diplomats and their family members from the US, at Vnukovo airport outside Moscow, Russia April 1, 2018. — Reuters pic