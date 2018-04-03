Russia to expel Montenegro diplomat over Skripal case (VIDEO)

MSOCOW, April 3 — Moscow will expel a diplomat from Montenegro, the foreign ministry said yesterday, after Montenegro expelled a Russian diplomat over a nerve agent attack in England that the British government has blamed on Russia. — Reuters
Tuesday April 3, 2018
09:15 AM GMT+8
Trump to unveil China tariff list, intensifying trade tensions
Pacquiao vs Matthysse confirmed for Malaysia in July
The Edit: Ways to boost your kid’s development by reading
MSOCOW, April 3 — Moscow will expel a diplomat from Montenegro, the foreign ministry said yesterday, after Montenegro expelled a Russian diplomat over a nerve agent attack in England that the British government has blamed on Russia. — Reuters