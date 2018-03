Russia says UK forcing ‘allies to take confrontational steps’ over spy poisoning

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a press briefing at the Government Guest House, in Hanoi, Vietnam March 23, 2018. — Reuters picMOSCOW, March 23 — Russia today slammed Britain for encouraging European Union member states to support London over a spy poisoning row after they agreed to recall the bloc’s envoy from Moscow for consultations.

In London they “are feverishly trying to force allies to take confrontational steps,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on a visit to Hanoi, state news agency RIA Novosti reported. — AFP