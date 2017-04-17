Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Russia says hopes USA will not act unilaterally against North Korea

Monday April 17, 2017
06:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: How these Ukrainians risk lives to bring light to the frontlineThe Edit: How these Ukrainians risk lives to bring light to the frontline

The Edit: Is ‘The Last Jedi’ teaser a carbon copy of ‘The Force Awakens’?The Edit: Is ‘The Last Jedi’ teaser a carbon copy of ‘The Force Awakens’?

The Edit: Are Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella dating?The Edit: Are Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella dating?

What you can buy with RM50 and S$50 at a supermarketWhat you can buy with RM50 and S$50 at a supermarket

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was ready to restore relations with Washington. — Reuters picRussia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was ready to restore relations with Washington. — Reuters picMOSCOW, April 17 — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today that Moscow could not accept North Korea’s “reckless nuclear actions” but said he hoped the United States would not take any unilateral action against Pyongyang.

Lavrov warned against anyone responding to North Korea’s behaviour by “breaking international law.”

In televised comments, he also said that Russia was ready to restore relations with Washington and would judge U.S. President Donald Trump’s readiness to do the same by his statements. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline