Russia says hopes USA will not act unilaterally against North Korea

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was ready to restore relations with Washington. — Reuters picMOSCOW, April 17 — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today that Moscow could not accept North Korea’s “reckless nuclear actions” but said he hoped the United States would not take any unilateral action against Pyongyang.

Lavrov warned against anyone responding to North Korea’s behaviour by “breaking international law.”

In televised comments, he also said that Russia was ready to restore relations with Washington and would judge U.S. President Donald Trump’s readiness to do the same by his statements. — Reuters