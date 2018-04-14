Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Russia proposes UN resolution to condemn US-led Syria strikes

Saturday April 14, 2018
10:42 PM GMT+8

Russia's resolution is unlikely to get the votes it needs to pass. — Reuters picRussia's resolution is unlikely to get the votes it needs to pass. — Reuters picNEW YORK April 14 — Russia proposed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution today, seen by Reuters, that would condemn “the aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic by the US and its allies in violation of international law and the UN Charter.”

It was not immediately clear when it could be put to a vote. It was unlikely to get the minimum nine votes needed to force a veto by the United States, France or Britain, said diplomats. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass. — Reuters

