Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 12:10 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Russia opposition leader Navalny says Kremlin sabotaging his presidential bid (VIDEO)

Wednesday February 8, 2017
11:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Do foreigners speak better Malay than Malaysians?Do foreigners speak better Malay than Malaysians?

No comment: Frost tight-lipped over tiff with Chong WeiNo comment: Frost tight-lipped over tiff with Chong Wei

Pakistanis condemn ban on SRK blockbuster ‘Raees’Pakistanis condemn ban on SRK blockbuster ‘Raees’

Try suffocating kittens, Indian textbook tells kidsTry suffocating kittens, Indian textbook tells kids

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MOSCOW, Feb 8 — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused the Kremlin of trying to block him from running in next year’s presidential election after a court today found him guilty of embezzlement.

Navalny, who has made a name for himself exposing official corruption, said he would still compete in the presidential race, but it was not immediately clear if that was legally possible.

“What we are seeing now is a sort of telegram sent from the Kremlin, saying that they believe that I, my team, and the people whose views I voice, are too dangerous to allow us to take part in the election campaign,” Navalny said.

“We don’t recognise this ruling. I have every right to take part in the election according to the constitution and I will do so,” he told reporters in the courtroom, moments after the verdict was handed down.

The court, in the provincial city of Kirov, found Navalny guilty of embezzlement in relation to a timber firm called Kirovles, and gave him a five year suspended prison sentence. It also fined him 500,000 roubles (RM37,471). Navalny denies his guilt.

Russian anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny attends a hearing at the Lublinsky district court in Moscow August 1, 2016. — Reuters picRussian anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny attends a hearing at the Lublinsky district court in Moscow August 1, 2016. — Reuters picLate last year, Navalny announced a plan to run for president in 2018, when Vladimir Putin’s current term expires. Putin has not said if he will seek a new term, though most Kremlin-watchers expect him to run.

If Navalny is allowed to run and is up against Putin, opinion polls indicate the opposition leader will lose by a big margin. However, having Navalny on the ballot paper could be an irritant for the Kremlin.

It could provide a focus for anti-Kremlin protests, especially in the big urban centres where Navalny draws most of his support.

Russian law states that someone sentenced to a prison term for a crime such as embezzlement is disqualified from running for elected office.

Navalny said after the verdict that he believed he could still run, because the disqualification does not apply to someone given a suspended sentence.

Asked if Navalny’s absence from the presidential race would undermine the legitimacy of the election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier today: “We believe any concerns about this are inappropriate.” — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline