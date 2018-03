Russia ‘not guilty’ of poisoning, ready to cooperate, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Moscow, Russia March 13, 2018. — Reuters picMOSCOW, March 13 — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today insisted that Moscow is not to blame for the poisoning of a Russian former double agent in Britain and said it was ready to cooperate with London.

“Russia is not guilty. Russia is ready to cooperate according to the Chemical Weapons Convention, if Britain takes the trouble and condescends to carry out its international obligations according to the same document,” Lavrov said at a press conference. — AFP