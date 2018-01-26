Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Haze

Russia: Military supplies to Myanmar are to strengthen defences

Friday January 26, 2018
07:53 PM GMT+8

Russia insisted its supply of military equipment was only to bolster Myanmar's defences. — Reuters picRussia insisted its supply of military equipment was only to bolster Myanmar's defences. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Jan 26 — Supplies of Russian military equipment to Myanmar are only intended to improve the Southeast Asian country’s defence capability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said today.

The United States called on Russia and Myanmar today to reconsider a reported agreement for the supply of six Russian fighter planes and potential further purchases of military hardware.

“To see a connection between this aim and the threat of ‘even greater suffering’ of the civilian population can only be the very ‘rich’ imagination of our colleagues from the State Department,” the ministry said in a statement. — Reuters

