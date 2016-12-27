Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Russia calls US move to supply Syria rebels weapons a hostile act, says RIA

While Russia has sided with Syria's president, the US has taken a different tack. — Reuters picWhile Russia has sided with Syria's president, the US has taken a different tack. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Dec 27 —  Russia’s Foreign Ministry said today it viewed a US decision to ease restrictions on weapons supplies to Syrian rebels as a “hostile act” which threatened the safety of Russian warplanes and military personnel, the RIA news agency reported.

RIA quoted the ministry as saying the administration of Barack Obama was attempting to complicate the situation in the world before Donald Trump took over the White House in January.

Obama lifted some restrictions on arms deliveries to Syrian rebels earlier this month.

The Kremlin, whose air force is supporting the government of President Bashar al-Assad, said the move was risky and that weapons could end up in the hands of “terrorists”. — Reuters

