Ruling party candidate Carlos Alvarado elected Costa Rica’s next president

Monday April 2, 2018
10:35 AM GMT+8

Carlos Alvarado Quesada, presidential candidate of the ruling Citizens' Action Party (PAC), gestures to supporters after casting his ballot during the presidential election in San Jose, Costa Rica April 1, 2018. — Reuters picCarlos Alvarado Quesada, presidential candidate of the ruling Citizens' Action Party (PAC), gestures to supporters after casting his ballot during the presidential election in San Jose, Costa Rica April 1, 2018. — Reuters picSAN JOSE, April 2 — Carlos Alvarado Quesada, the candidate for Costa Rica’s center-left ruling party, is to become his country’s next president after an election run-off this morning against an evangelical preacher, according a near-complete vote count by electoral authorities.

Alvarado, a 38-year-old former labor minister, won 60.66 per cent of the ballots, against 39.33 per cent for his ultra-conservative rival, Fabricio Alvarado (no relation), the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said, based on returns from more than 90 per cent of polling stations. — AFP

