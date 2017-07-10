Royal Jordanian Airlines says US laptop ban lifted

Jordan’s national carrier now joins Etihad, Emirates, Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways in being exempted from the ban. — AFP pic AMMAN, July 10 — Royal Jordanian Airlines said yesterday it has won an exemption from a US ban on passengers carrying laptops and tablet computers on flights from its hub in Amman.

The announcement comes more than three months after the United States prohibited such devices on flights from 10 airports in eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa as well as Turkey.

“Enhanced security measures are now implemented to meet the requirements of the US Department of Homeland Security’s new security guidelines for all US bound flights,” Royal Jordanian chief executive Stefan Pichler said in a statement.

“We are glad that our guests can now fly onboard RJ and use their electronic devices,” from Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport, he added.

Jordan’s national carrier now joins Etihad, Emirates, Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways in being exempted from the ban.

The measure also targeted flights originating in Egypt, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s flagship airline, Saudia, said it expects the United States to lift the ban on its flights on or before July 19.

The United States has said it will abolish the ban for airlines that implement new safety measures. — Reuters