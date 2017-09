Rouhani: Iran will strengthen its missile capabilities

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani delivers remarks at a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 20, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 22 — Iran will strengthen its missile capabilities and will not seek permission from any country to do so, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said today in an address to a parade of armed forces in the capital Teheran.

“We will increase our military power as a deterrent. We will strengthen our missile capabilities... We will not seek permission from anyone to defend our country,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast on state television. — Reuters