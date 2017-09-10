Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Rohingya militants declare one-month ceasefire

Sunday September 10, 2017
12:11 PM GMT+8

Rohingya ride a boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 6, 2017. — Reuters pic Rohingya ride a boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 6, 2017. — Reuters pic YANGON, Sept 10 — Rohingya militants, whose August 25 raids in Myanmar’s Rakhine State sparked an army crackdown that has seen nearly 300,000 of the Muslim minority flee to Bangladesh, today declared a unilateral one-month ceasefire.

“The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) hereby declares a temporary cessation of offensive military operations,” it said in a statement on its Twitter handle @ARSA_Official, adding it was to allow for humanitarian aid to reach the battered region. — AFP

MORE TO COME

