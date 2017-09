Rohingya boats sink off Bangladesh, five children drown (VIDEO)

COX’S BAZAR (Bangladesh), Sept 6 — At least five children were killed when several boats carrying Rohingya refugees from Myanmar sank early this morning, Bangladesh border guards told AFP.

“So far, the bodies of five male and female children have been found at different locations,” Border Guard Bangladesh officer Alyosius Sangma said. — AFP

Rohingya refugee woman and children walks to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 5, 2017. — Reuters pic