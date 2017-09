Rocket lands near Kabul airport after Mattis arrives

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis addresses a news conference during a Nato defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels February 16, 2017. — Reuters picKABUL, Sept 27 — A rocket landed near Kabul’s international airport today shortly after US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in the Afghan capital for talks, an official said.

“A rocket landed near the airport this morning. No casualties reported,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said in a tweet.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. — AFP