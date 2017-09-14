Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Roadside bombs wound 20, kill soldier in Thailand’s troubled south

Thursday September 14, 2017
03:01 PM GMT+8

Tools

This file picture taken on March 2, 2010 shows a Thai soldier using a GT200 detector as he patrols the streets of Yala, in Thailand's restive south. — AFP picThis file picture taken on March 2, 2010 shows a Thai soldier using a GT200 detector as he patrols the streets of Yala, in Thailand's restive south. — AFP picBANGKOK, Sept 14 — Roadside bombs planted by suspected Muslim insurgents in southern Thailand killed one soldier today and wounded 20 other people, most of them soldiers and police, security forces said.

The blasts occurred in Yala, one of the predominantly ethnic, Malay Muslim provinces in the deep south where a separatist insurgency has dragged on for decades, with more than 6,500 people killed since 2004 alone.

The first bomb did not result in any casualties, but the other two killed one soldier and wounded 18 soldiers and police and two villagers.

“It is believed to be the work of violent groups already creating incidents in the area,” Pramote Prom-in, a spokesman for regional security forces, told Reuters.

As with most violence in Thailand’s deep south, there was no claim of responsibility.

The insurgents are fighting for secession from mostly Buddhist Thailand.

Until they were annexed in 1909, Thailand’s three southernmost provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat were part of an independent Malay Muslim sultanate. — Reuters

