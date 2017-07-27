Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Rikers Island prison on lockdown after an inmate goes missing (VIDEO)

Thursday July 27, 2017
08:48 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: George Saunders join Arundhati Roy on Man Booker longlistThe Edit: George Saunders join Arundhati Roy on Man Booker longlist

FIFPro keen to protect China’s football players amid debt concernsFIFPro keen to protect China’s football players amid debt concerns

ProjekMMO: Cantik bukan bimbo, kata peserta ‘Clever Girl’ProjekMMO: Cantik bukan bimbo, kata peserta ‘Clever Girl’

Ohio fair ride accident kills one, several injured (VIDEO)Ohio fair ride accident kills one, several injured (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, July 27 — The jail complex at Rikers Island was placed on lockdown yesterday night (July 26) after an inmate was reported missing.

The Rikers jail complex had to be shut down after an inmate apparently escaped the facility. — ReutersThe Rikers jail complex had to be shut down after an inmate apparently escaped the facility. — ReutersNew York City Department of Corrections spokesman Peter Thorne said an inmate apparently did not return from outdoor direction yesterday (July 26) evening.

Staff observed around 7:30 p.m. that the headcount was off by one, the DOC said.

But during the lockdown, Q100 Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus service was suspended. Some riders said they were stranded since 7 p.m., waiting for people on the island. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline