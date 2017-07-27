Rikers Island prison on lockdown after an inmate goes missing (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 27 — The jail complex at Rikers Island was placed on lockdown yesterday night (July 26) after an inmate was reported missing.

The Rikers jail complex had to be shut down after an inmate apparently escaped the facility. — ReutersNew York City Department of Corrections spokesman Peter Thorne said an inmate apparently did not return from outdoor direction yesterday (July 26) evening.

Staff observed around 7:30 p.m. that the headcount was off by one, the DOC said.

But during the lockdown, Q100 Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus service was suspended. Some riders said they were stranded since 7 p.m., waiting for people on the island. — Reuters