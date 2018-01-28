Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Thunderstorm

World

Revolutionary Guards, Islamic State fighters clash in west Iran, six dead

Sunday January 28, 2018
08:29 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Federer beats Cilic to win 20th Grand Slam title in MelbourneFederer beats Cilic to win 20th Grand Slam title in Melbourne

After teen’s suicide attempt, teacher transferred out of schoolAfter teen’s suicide attempt, teacher transferred out of school

Russia opposition march on streets, call for election boycottRussia opposition march on streets, call for election boycott

The Edit: Swiss watchmakers making timepieces more accessibleThe Edit: Swiss watchmakers making timepieces more accessible

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Iran's Revolutionary Guards at the Khomeini mausoleum in Teheran January 31, 2013. — AFP pic Iran's Revolutionary Guards at the Khomeini mausoleum in Teheran January 31, 2013. — AFP pic BEIRUT, Jan 28 — Three members of the Revolutionary Guards and three Islamic State militants were killed in clashes in the west of Iran yesterday, a top Guards' commander said, according to Tasnim news agency.

A team of 21 Islamic State fighters were tracked after they crossed Iran's western border before being attacked by the Guards, the most powerful military force in the Islamic Republic, according to Sepah News, the Guards' official news site.

General Mohammad Pakpour, head of the Guards' ground forces, said 16 militants were arrested and two fled but were now surrounded, Tasnim agency reported.

In June, Islamic State militants attacked the parliament in Tehran and mausoleum of the Islamic Republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, killing at least 18 and wounding dozens.

The attackers in the June assault were all Iranian Kurds from the Kurdish region of western Iran near the Iraqi border.

The Guards fired several missiles at Islamic State bases in Syria on June 18 in response to that attack. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline