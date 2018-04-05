Retiree scratched hawker’s car six times after being asked to pay more for ingredients

Ee Tian Chon could face at least year in jail as well as fines for his 'acts of mischief'. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, April 5 — Feeling slighted after he was asked to pay more for extra ingredients in his noodles, a retiree scratched the car of a hawker six times over a month.

Today, Ee Tian Chon, 65, admitted to scratching a silver Nissan Latio belonging to Mr Soh Kim Yew, a 48-year-old noodle stall owner at Blk 437 Fernvale Road’s Kopitiam food court.

The scratch marks, which were made between Jan 4 and Feb 8 last year, varied in length, from 10cm to 70cm.

The car also had two “X” signs carved on it. A previously-inscribed scratch mark was also etched over once.

Mr Soh had to spend S$2,400 (RM7,063) to repaint his vehicle.

Ee pleaded guilty to the six charges of scratching the vehicles, along with another charge for throwing a beer glass bottle down the window of his flat at Block 230E Tampines Street 24 on April 9, 2016, denting a BMW car parked at the ground floor.

Court documents showed the Singaporean had confessed to having a habit of throwing items out of his unit window. He threw the bottle as he was feeling frustrated with his problems.

The repair cost of the BMW amounted to more than S$10,000.

Eleven other charges will be taken into consideration for purpose of sentencing.

Ee had also scratched five other cars in nine other instances between Jan 19 and Feb 26 last year.

These were mostly cars parked near his home, with just one exception where he scratched an “X” sign on a car parked at Block 434 Fernvale Road.

Ee was identified through the in-car camera footage of one of the cars he scratched.

For his acts of mischief on the cars, Ee may be jailed for up to one year, and/or fined for the charges.

As for endangering the safety of others by throwing things out the window, he may be jailed for up to six months, and/or fined up to S$2,500. — TODAY