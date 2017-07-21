Registrations of two private Singapore schools to be revoked

Stansfield College will have its registration revoked on Sept 19. — PIcture by Stansfield College's Facebook pageSINGAPORE, July 21 — The Committee for Private Education will be cancelling the registrations of Fur & Away School of Pet Stylists and Stansfield College for failing to comply with regulations, and a total of 21 students will be affected.

The website of Fur & Away shows that the school, located in Sembawang, runs pet grooming courses for those aiming to be professional pet stylists. It will no longer be allowed to operate from August 5.

Stansfield College, which is in the Central Business District, offers diploma and degree courses in law, business and the humanities.

Its registration will be cancelled on September 19.

Both schools would have to place their students in the same or similar courses in other registered private schools or give them a full refund, the committee and SkillsFuture Singapore said in a press statement yesterday.

The committee was appointed last year by the SkillsFuture Singapore Board to regulate the private-education sector under the Private Education Act, and it found that the two schools did not meet the minimum credit rating under the new regulations that came into force last October.

The credit rating is part of the enhanced registration framework that all private education institutions must meet.

The new requirements were introduced to better protect students and increase information transparency for prospective students.

Apart from achieving a minimum credit rating, private schools have to comply with other rules. For example, those offering external degree programmes have to obtain an EduTrust four-year certification, while new institutions need to have a minimum paid-up capital of S$100,000 (RM313,729).

Brandon Lee, director-general (private education) with SkillsFuture Singapore, said: “These new measures aim to better protect the interests of students who are pursuing their studies in (these schools).

“Nevertheless, we encourage prospective students to consider their options carefully before enrolling into (one).” — TODAY