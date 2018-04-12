Rebels surrender heavy arms in Syria’s Ghouta, leader exits (VIDEO)

BEIRUT, April 12 — The remaining rebels in Syria’s battered Eastern Ghouta have surrendered their heavy weapons and their leader has left the enclave for the north, a war monitor said today.

“Jaish al-Islam fighters handed over their heavy weapons to Russian military police in the town of Douma on Wednesday (yesterday),” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Their head, Issam Buwaydani, left the enclave on the same day and arrived in opposition-controlled territory in northern Syria, the monitor said. — AFP

Syrian government forces are seen in a destroyed street in the former rebel-held town of Zamalka in Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on April 11, 2018. — AFP pic