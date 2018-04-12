Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Rebels surrender heavy arms in Syria’s Ghouta, leader exits (VIDEO)

Thursday April 12, 2018
03:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See the Honest Trailer for ‘The Greatest Showman’The Edit: See the Honest Trailer for ‘The Greatest Showman’

Inuka, first polar bear born in the tropics, may be put downInuka, first polar bear born in the tropics, may be put down

The Edit: Why weight loss is an important predictor of cancerThe Edit: Why weight loss is an important predictor of cancer

The Edit: ‘Dukun’ director on why he wanted to recreate Mona Fandey’s ‘beauty’The Edit: ‘Dukun’ director on why he wanted to recreate Mona Fandey’s ‘beauty’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BEIRUT, April 12 — The remaining rebels in Syria’s battered Eastern Ghouta have surrendered their heavy weapons and their leader has left the enclave for the north, a war monitor said today.

“Jaish al-Islam fighters handed over their heavy weapons to Russian military police in the town of Douma on Wednesday (yesterday),” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Their head, Issam Buwaydani, left the enclave on the same day and arrived in opposition-controlled territory in northern Syria, the monitor said. — AFP

Syrian government forces are seen in a destroyed street in the former rebel-held town of Zamalka in Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on April 11, 2018. — AFP pic Syrian government forces are seen in a destroyed street in the former rebel-held town of Zamalka in Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on April 11, 2018. — AFP pic

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram