Raids in Germany, UK against ‘backers of Syria jihadists’

Wednesday February 8, 2017
German police raided several homes and other locations in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. — Reuters picGerman police raided several homes and other locations in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. — Reuters picBERLIN, Feb 8 — German and British police launched a series of raids today in an investigation against two suspects allegedly supporting a Syrian jihadist group, officials said.

The unnamed suspects are accused of backing the group formerly called the Al-Nusra Front, which last year broke ties with Al-Qaeda and changed its name to the Fateh al-Sham Front.

German prosecutors said police had since the morning raided several homes and other locations in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and in Britain.

The two suspects are accused of having collected donations and delivered ambulance vehicles, medical equipment, medicine and food supplies to the group in Syria, they said.

The raids aimed to gather evidence to support the case against the suspects, German federal prosecutors said in a brief statement. — AFP

