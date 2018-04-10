Quake of 4.7 magnitude hits central Italy, minor damage

A woman rests after an earthquake in central Italy in a hangar used for recovery in Camerino, Italy, October 27, 2016. — Reuters picROME, April 10 — An earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude this morning hit an area of central Italy that was devastated by a major quake in 2016, officials said.

Early reports said the quake this morning caused some minor damage but no serious injuries.

The epicentre was in the town of Muccia in the Marche region.

It hit at 5:11am.

The mayor of the town of Pieve Torina, which was hit hard by the 2016 quake, reported that this morning’s tremor had caused some damage. He said schools had been ordered close.

Train service in parts of the area was suspended to check for possible damage to tracks.

The 2016 quake, which was of magnitude 6.2, killed nearly 300 people and razed villages. — Reuters